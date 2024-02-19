ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENGlobal stock opened at $1.44 on Friday. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 31.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 62,089 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

