Enpro (NPO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enpro Price Performance

NYSE NPO opened at $165.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.55. Enpro has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $167.21.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enpro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enpro

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Enpro by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enpro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Enpro

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Articles

