EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,229 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 23,182 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of EOG Resources worth $48,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.50.

EOG traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,151,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $136.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.46.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

