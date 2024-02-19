EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $315.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $319.54.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $311.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.77. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $197.99 and a 1 year high of $341.81. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $292.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.46.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total value of $2,106,709.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,898.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 304.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,481 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

