EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQT. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.54.

Get EQT alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQT

EQT Trading Up 0.6 %

EQT stock opened at $34.70 on Thursday. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.82%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.