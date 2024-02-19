Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $925.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $910.00 to $925.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EQIX. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $871.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $851.00.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $856.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $816.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $779.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $881.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total transaction of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,661,425.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.84, for a total value of $607,140.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,661,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,184 shares of company stock worth $16,332,586. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

