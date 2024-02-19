Estabrook Capital Management Buys 168 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,243 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 46.4% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 57,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BTIG Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.02. 2,837,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,233. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $292.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.95.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total value of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Further Reading

