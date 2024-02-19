Estabrook Capital Management Sells 686 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.6% of Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after buying an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after acquiring an additional 368,898 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,579,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,294,023,000 after purchasing an additional 492,416 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.63. 7,570,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,885,027. The company has a market capitalization of $291.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.18. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

