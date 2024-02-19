Evercore ISI Raises Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $91.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.00.

STNG opened at $69.52 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.13. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNG. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,985.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 584 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,037.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 21,950.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 23, 2023, its fleet consisted of 113 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 39 LR2, 60 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 7.2 years.

