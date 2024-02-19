Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fastly from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fastly from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.56.

FSLY stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $1,687,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,850,402.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,588 shares of company stock worth $6,844,349. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,697,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fastly by 207.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,191,000 after buying an additional 1,983,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fastly by 72.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,516,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after buying an additional 1,898,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastly by 137.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,973,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,886,000 after buying an additional 1,721,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

