Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Hits New 52-Week High at $371.71

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 371.71 ($4.69) and last traded at GBX 371.35 ($4.69), with a volume of 300177 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.67).
Fidelity European Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 560.61 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 354.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 344.12.
Fidelity European Trust Company Profile
Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
