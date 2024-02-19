Financial Analysis: ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) versus DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA)

ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB – Get Free Report) and DHC Acquisition (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ARB IOT Group and DHC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARB IOT Group N/A N/A N/A DHC Acquisition N/A -19.90% 3.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ARB IOT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of DHC Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARB IOT Group $51.86 million 1.28 $5.53 million N/A N/A DHC Acquisition N/A N/A $7.21 million N/A N/A

This table compares ARB IOT Group and DHC Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DHC Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARB IOT Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ARB IOT Group and DHC Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARB IOT Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 DHC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ARB IOT Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given ARB IOT Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARB IOT Group is more favorable than DHC Acquisition.

About ARB IOT Group

ARB IOT Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet of Things (IoT) system solutions, and system integration and support services in Malaysia. It offers IoT smart home and building solutions, such as design, procurement, and provision of smart home products and devices; integration services; and electrical wire installation and home data network setup for homeowners, as well as provides smart building solutions, including design, procurement, installation, testing, pre-commissioning and commissioning of various IoT systems, solutions, and devices; and integration of automated systems for smart buildings, including installation of wire and wireless, and mechatronic works for property developers and contractors. The company offers IoT smart agriculture solutions, such as designing the layout of the smart farm for the application and integration of IoT in farming and hydroponics, which includes the procurement of sensors and surveillance cameras, as well as other hardware for farm; designing of software to enable transfer of data from the smart farm to a cloud server, which can then be accessed remotely through smart devices; installing, testing, and commissioning of the hardware and software; and after-sales services comprising data analytics and periodic maintenance services. In addition, it provides IoT system development solutions, including procuring, supplying, and delivering industrial building systems for construction projects; and IoT gadget distribution solutions comprising supply chain and distribution of smart phones, accessories, and ICT and IoT products, as well as provides shipping tracking and status updates, customer care line, online chat support, digital marketing, pre-installation, and warranty services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. ARB IOT Group Limited is a subsidiary of ARB Berhad.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors. DHC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas. DHC Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of DHC Sponsor, LLC.

