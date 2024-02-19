Financial Analysis: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) & Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) and NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and NeuBase Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure N/A 34.49% 13.07% NeuBase Therapeutics N/A -99.74% -60.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exicure and NeuBase Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $23.79 million 0.22 -$2.58 million $1.68 0.36 NeuBase Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.37 million ($7.70) -0.09

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than NeuBase Therapeutics. NeuBase Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

46.9% of Exicure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Exicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of NeuBase Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Exicure and NeuBase Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A NeuBase Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Exicure has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuBase Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exicure beats NeuBase Therapeutics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications. Its pipeline includes NT0100 for Huntington's disease; NT0200 for myotonic dystrophy type 1; and NT0300 treatment targets the mutated KRAS gene. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

