First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,741 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $11,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,003 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after purchasing an additional 174,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RUSHA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st.

Rush Enterprises Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.75. The stock had a trading volume of 549,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

