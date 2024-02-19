First Pacific Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,443,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,549 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 3.5% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $223,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. The stock had a trading volume of 11,527,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,230,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

