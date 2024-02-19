First Pacific Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,019,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett accounts for approximately 1.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 3.01% of Douglas Emmett worth $64,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,497,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5,141.9% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,148,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after buying an additional 6,030,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 91.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,155,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,232,000 after buying an additional 3,411,463 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,987,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,530,000 after buying an additional 2,388,516 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,186,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,686,000 after buying an additional 1,537,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,552. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.