First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Enstar Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 83.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ESGR traded down $3.88 on Monday, reaching $283.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,712. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $217.52 and a twelve month high of $300.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $281.29 and a 200-day moving average of $261.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

