First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 176,487 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Pacific Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,417,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 176,487 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 7.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $461,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $41.24. The stock had a trading volume of 22,578,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,130,691. The stock has a market cap of $163.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.18%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

