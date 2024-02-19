First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 47,026 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,037 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47,026 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $168,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,005.95.
In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $19.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,245.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,126,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,158.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $977.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $572.10 and a 1-year high of $1,295.97.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
