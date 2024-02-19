First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 52,708 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,708 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,623,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 459.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,258,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,480 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after purchasing an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,545,000 after purchasing an additional 488,246 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:PARR traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.82. 530,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.12. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

