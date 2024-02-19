First Pacific Advisors LP Sells 663,294 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663,294 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $17,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,029,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,839,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

PCG traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.43. 17,993,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,760,721. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

