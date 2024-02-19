First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $691,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,160,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,764,000 after buying an additional 53,622 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 140,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $32.54. 1,256,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,921. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

