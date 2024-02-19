Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Is silver more precious in 2024 as gold loses luster?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Robinhood makes out like a bandit on crypto surge
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Can UnitedHealth Group afford to keep Medicare Advantage plans?
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.