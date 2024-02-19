Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2024

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PFO)

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.