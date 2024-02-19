Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0456 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.21 on Monday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 178.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 37,027 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

