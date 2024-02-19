Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

FSI stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Flexible Solutions International has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

