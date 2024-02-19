Floki Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $319.46 Million (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. In the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Floki Inu has a market cap of $319.46 million and approximately $16.57 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Floki Inu token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.



About Floki Inu

Floki Inu’s launch date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,926,018,208,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Floki Inu (FLOKI) is a cryptocurrency token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It’s a meme coin named after Elon Musk’s dog, Floki, and the Japanese term for dog, Inu. The project is community-led and focused on creating an ecosystem that supports education about blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. FLOKI can be used for transactions, trading, and staking within its ecosystem and on DeFi platforms. The project’s creators envision using FLOKI as an integral part of their education-focused ecosystem, such as rewards for learning activities or fees for educational content.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Floki Inu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Floki Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

