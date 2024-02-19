Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Raised by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after buying an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 2.5 %

Fortinet stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,812. The company has a market capitalization of $52.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

