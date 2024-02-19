Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,184 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after buying an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,332 in the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,528,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

