FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $266.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.96. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.21. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in FS Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 6.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

