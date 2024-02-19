Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $37.41 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,167. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $237.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

