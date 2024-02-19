G999 (G999) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,866.83

G999 (G999) traded up 37.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,866.83 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00075829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00020392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007768 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001780 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.