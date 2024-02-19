GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years.

GGN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 271,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,815. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $3.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 51.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 58,748 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $375,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

