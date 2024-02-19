GeneDx (WGS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect GeneDx to post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GeneDx Trading Up 13.5 %

NASDAQ:WGS opened at $5.05 on Monday. GeneDx has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at GeneDx

In other news, CEO Katherine Stueland sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $25,345.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,950 shares of company stock valued at $36,759. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in GeneDx by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 175,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 133,041 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GeneDx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GeneDx by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 138,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in GeneDx by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.