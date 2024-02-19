Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $129.00 at Robert W. Baird

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Citigroup increased their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.79.

Generac Price Performance

GNRC stock opened at $117.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.22. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Generac

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,047,000 after buying an additional 261,050 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,439,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 9.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after purchasing an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

