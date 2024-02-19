Gerdau (GGB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th. Analysts expect Gerdau to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gerdau Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $4.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.93. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $6.16.

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 424.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gerdau in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a report on Monday, November 20th.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

