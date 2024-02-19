Glenview Trust co Acquires 1,289 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $153.62 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $154.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

