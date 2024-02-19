Glenview Trust co Boosts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Glenview Trust co increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,281,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,133,000 after purchasing an additional 370,627 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 47.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at $1,300,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Texas Roadhouse from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.24.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $147.70 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $152.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

