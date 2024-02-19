Glenview Trust co Buys 307 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the second quarter worth $45,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 73,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,645,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,694,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $589,349,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 58.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moody’s from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $370.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.28%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.43, for a total transaction of $917,654.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,192.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

