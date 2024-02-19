Glenview Trust co Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $229.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $173.63 and a twelve month high of $231.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.52.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

