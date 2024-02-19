Glenview Trust co Decreases Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 236,944 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $397.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.96 and its 200 day moving average is $352.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $402.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,231 shares of company stock valued at $22,416,334. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

