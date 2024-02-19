Glenview Trust co Grows Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $103.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Skyworks Solutions

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.