Glenview Trust co Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after buying an additional 1,707,780 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4,162.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,911,000 after buying an additional 485,003 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $38,860,831. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $253.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.06 and a 1 year high of $267.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.