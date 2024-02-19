Glenview Trust co Has $8.52 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Glenview Trust co decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,931 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,347.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PNC opened at $148.85 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $161.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.95.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

