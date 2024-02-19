Glenview Trust co Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,706 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $89.47 on Monday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.84 and a 12-month high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.