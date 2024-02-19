Glenview Trust co Purchases 1,105 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Glenview Trust co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $139.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

