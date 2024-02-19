Glenview Trust co Purchases 145 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $145.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

