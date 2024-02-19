Glenview Trust co Purchases 686 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,571.2% in the second quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,104 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.49 and its 200-day moving average is $97.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $110.58.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

