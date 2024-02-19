Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Sold by Union Investments & Development Ltd.

Union Investments & Development Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,496 shares during the period. Global-e Online accounts for approximately 5.8% of Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Union Investments & Development Ltd.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $40.98. The company had a trading volume of 854,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,842. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -47.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.