Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GPN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.15.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.6 %

Global Payments stock opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $94.05 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.29.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Institutional Trading of Global Payments

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

