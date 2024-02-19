Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Raised to $172.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Payments from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $134.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 108,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

