Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Plans Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, February 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:QYLD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.80. 5,875,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.09 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $104,273,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,549,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,374,000 after acquiring an additional 695,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,056,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,498,000 after purchasing an additional 411,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,287,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,388,000 after purchasing an additional 409,253 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

